KOOTENAI, Idaho -- Kootenai Health announced on Tuesday that they have reached 97% capacity in their hospital.
They are currently housing 39 COVID-19 patients (their highest number yet) and 13 of those require critical care.
Kootenai Health also posted an overview of their capacity breakdown to help assist the community.
"Kootenai Health is currently licensed for 330 beds. 200 of those are designated as "med/surg." The remainder are used for labor and delivery, post-partum, behavioral health adult and youth, chemical dependency, and our NICU. Our designated COVID-19 unit has 32 rooms. To help accommodate growing patient volumes, we are transitioning a number of our rooms (COVID-19 and non COVID-19 units) to double occupancy to prepare for more patients which will only be used when necessary" said Kootenai Health.
They reminded that the emergency care services remain open and functioning but patients might see extended wait times due to high volume.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.