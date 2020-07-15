COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Kootenai Health is addressing and debunking a social media rumor regarding false positive COVID-19 tests.
KH says there have been stories circulating that indicated someone planned to get tested for COVID-19, never completed the test due to long waits, then received a letter indicating they were positive for COVID-19. Stories along these lines have been shared on social media around the country (several viewers sent them to KHQ as well).
KH reaffirmed that these claims are false, saying test results are not sent in the mail, but communicated by doctors via phone calls. The Panhandle Health District may also send a certified letter with test results in the rare event a person can't be reached by phone after multiple attempts.
They assured that someone wouldn't receive results for a test they didn't have performed on them for COVID-19. In fact, they say COVID-19 testing is quite accurate and it is much more likely to have a false negative than a false positive.
KH additionally noted that medical providers or testing facilities don't "receive more money" for positive test results.
"Be aware that second-hand stories that site someone else’s experience may be fraudulent information or scams," Kootenai Health said in a release. "Please help be part of the solution. We are all in this together."
