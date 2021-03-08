VAX FACTS: Gov. Little announces Idaho's new COVID vaccine scheduling system

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Kootenai Health is expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to more people starting on Monday. 

According to Kootenai Health, the expansion is due to large quantities of vaccines that they are receiving. 

Anyone who lives or works in Idaho between the ages of 16 to 84 with an "increased risk medical condition" is eligible. 
 
The increased risks include: 
  • Cancer
  • Chronic kidney disease
  • COPD
  • Down syndrome
  • Heart conditions such as heart failure
  • Immunocompromised state
  • Obesity BMI >30 /Severe obesity BMI> 40
  • Pregnancy
  • Sickle cell disease
  • Smoking
  • Type 2 diabetes
  • Asthma
  • Cerebrovascular disease
  • Cystic fibrosis
  • Hypertension or high blood pressure

Patients will need to attest to their medical condition in making their appointment. 

Kootenai Health said more appointment slots are added every Wednesday at 4 p.m. 

You can make an appointment here

