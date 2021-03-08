COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Kootenai Health is expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to more people starting on Monday.
According to Kootenai Health, the expansion is due to large quantities of vaccines that they are receiving.
- Cancer
- Chronic kidney disease
- COPD
- Down syndrome
- Heart conditions such as heart failure
- Immunocompromised state
- Obesity BMI >30 /Severe obesity BMI> 40
- Pregnancy
- Sickle cell disease
- Smoking
- Type 2 diabetes
- Asthma
- Cerebrovascular disease
- Cystic fibrosis
- Hypertension or high blood pressure
Patients will need to attest to their medical condition in making their appointment.
Kootenai Health said more appointment slots are added every Wednesday at 4 p.m.
You can make an appointment here.