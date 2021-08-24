Kootenai Health installs hits January 2021 peak of hospitalized COVID-19 patients, installs larger oxygen tank

Photo taken from Kootenai Health Facebook page
Kootenai Health say as of Tuesday, they have 91 patients hospitalized for COVID-19, matching the peak they hit in January 2021.
 
Due to the rise in patients, and the fact that these patients require double the oxygen needed for a normal patient, they had to install a largen oxygen tank. A photo posted by Kootenai Health shows the size difference between the new and the old tank. 
 
Kootenai Health says that 97% of their hospitalized COVID patients are unvaccinated.
 
Kootenai Health is asking as the number of positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rise, that the community get vaccinated, wear a mask, and practice social distancing and good hygiene. 

Tags