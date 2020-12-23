KOOTENAI, Idaho -- In a post on Facebook, Kootenai Health reported that they currently have 91 inpatients with COVID-19, a new high for the hospital.
Of those, 28 require critical level care. Kootenai Health has designated three units as COVID-19 units and have stopped elective surgeries until Jan. 10 to ensure they have available space and staffing.
The post finished by saying, "while we celebrated providing vaccinations for our employees this week, we expect these very challenging days to continue. Please help us help our health care workers by following the guidelines from the CDC to prevent the spread of COVID-19".
