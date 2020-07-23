COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Kootenai Health says it will be implementing numerous operational changes amid the uptick in COVID-19 patients and positive tests.
Kootenai Health broke down the increase it has seen in cases through its testing center and hospitalizations over the past three weeks:
- July 6: Three hospitalizations, 420 positive cases
- July 13: Eight hospitalizations, 718 positive cases
- July 20: 19 hospitalizations, 1,022 positive cases
The critical care unit has been facing some capacity issues lately, and KH will make changes to its units to help accommodate COVID-19 patients as well as those hospitalized for other reasons:
- One medical unit designated as COVID-19 unit
- Critical Care unit with 26 beds plus six hospital rooms converted to critical care rooms.
- Additional critical care nurses brought on
Kootenai Health says it has 22 inpatients with COVID-19 and five of them require critical care.
The hospital also says it is well stocked with ventilators, ventilator alternatives, beds, personal protective equipment and more to ensure its qualified staff can care for all patients.
"Our health care team is continually monitoring all our resources to make the best decisions possible to care for our community," KH said.
