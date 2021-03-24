COEUR d' ALENE, Idaho - Kootenai Health will be transitioning away from their mass vaccination clinic as of Wednesday. They will still be offering second shots through April 14.
Kootenai Health reports that they have administered more than 20,804 shots in arms, amounting to 11,657 persons fully vaccinated in the region. They will be resuming some hospital operations that have been paused for vaccinations.
