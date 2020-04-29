BONNERS FERRY, Idaho - The Kootenai River Inn Casino & Spa is looking at May 16 as a date for casino, restaurant and spa operations to reopen for business.
"As we navigate through these challenging times, please realize that operations have been adjusted to accommodate the current situation we live in," a release from General Manager Tom Turpin said.
Kootenai River will be implementing additional health and sanitation protocols, as well as changes to the operation, which includes the conversion of the Fireside Casino & Deli to non-smoking. Smoking is still allowed in the Kootenai Falls Casino.
"We hope to go back to something more normal as soon as possible and want our guests and team members to know that our number one goal is their well being," the release said.
Kootenai River will confirm the reopening date as it gets closer to May 16.
