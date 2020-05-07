COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Idaho is currently in phase one on the road to reopening, but phase two is right around the corner. Gyms are allowed to open in phase two as long as they have a plan in place.
The Kroc Center in Coeur d'alene has been closed almost two months but they plan to re-open on Saturday. Leaders have been meeting for two weeks to develop a plan to keep members safe.
Staff will be wearing masks and they will encourage members to wear them too. Only 200 people will be allowed in at a time, including staff. Staff will be screened before coming into work and members will be asked if they have symptoms when they enter the building.
Social distancing will be enforced by blocking off every other machine and stickers will put on the ground to show people where to stand to be 6 feet apart. Finally, employees will be sanitizing surfaces often.
"Its the most important thing that we are addressing," said Stacey Barney who is the Assistant Center Director at the KROC. "The good news is that we already had a very high standard of disinfecting in the center."
Members will be told to wipe down equipment before and after each use and staff members will be cleaning everything at least twice a day.
"Twice a day, top to bottom, all of it will be disinfected with an even higher level of cleaning solution," Barney said. "Those standards are in place, they are non-negotiable and we are going to do our very best to maintain our high level of safety."
According to a survey, 50 percent of Americans said they won't return to their gym when it reopens because over coronavirus concerns, but Barney says the KROC center is safe and clean.
"Its been a trying time. Its hard not to feel nervous about all kinds of things," Barney said. "But we are confident in our staff and protocols that this place is going to be as clean and sanitary as it can.
