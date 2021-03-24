The Lake Pend Oreille School District voted to remove the mask mandate in schools after a 3-2 vote Tuesday night.
The district voted to remove this after Spring Break, which ends on April 9th.
The district wanted to wait to remove the mandate until after Spring Break to give time for families to feel comfortable with the changes and make adjustments if they need to.
This comes after Panhandle Health District just moved Bonner County to a "minimal risk" level.
Right now, in the Lake Pend Oreille School District yellow plan, in elementary schools, the students are required to wear masks while not in their cohort classes. Middle and high school students are required to wear masks throughout the day.