RATHDRUM, Idaho - Lakeland Junior High School has joined the growing list of regional schools to report a COVID-19 case in its facility.
In a letter sent home to families on Wednesday, Sept. 16, school staff note that they received word that a student and/or staff member has tested positive for the virus.
The letter continues to note that if a child is identified as a close contact, the school nurse or the Panhandle Health District will be contacting their family. A close contact is described as someone who was within six feet of a coronavirus-positive person for more than 15 continuous minutes.
People are encouraged to continue practicing good cleanliness, wear masks when leaving home, staying home when sick and practicing social distancing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.