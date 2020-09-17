Classroom
Photo: ZUMA / MGN

RATHDRUM, Idaho - Lakeland Junior High School has joined the growing list of regional schools to report a COVID-19 case in its facility. 

In a letter sent home to families on Wednesday, Sept. 16, school staff note that they received word that a student and/or staff member has tested positive for the virus. 

The letter continues to note that if a child is identified as a close contact, the school nurse or the Panhandle Health District will be contacting their family. A close contact is described as someone who was within six feet of a coronavirus-positive person for more than 15 continuous minutes. 

People are encouraged to continue practicing good cleanliness, wear masks when leaving home, staying home when sick and practicing social distancing. 

Tags