Following Gov. Inslee's statewide "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" order, area law enforcement agencies are clarifying that their intentions are to educate rather than enforce restrictions.
The Spokane Police Department says its primary role in supporting the order is to help educate the community about how to comply.
"We are not being asked to detain, arrest or ticket those outside compliance," SPD said. "Our intent is to help Spokane residents by educating them on how to keep themselves safe, how to keep their families safe and how to keep the rest of the community safe."
Law enforcement officers stated they understand the need to carry out essential tasks like securing food, water, medical care, gas, etc.
When officers encounter people not complying with the order, they will simply remind them when appropriate of the recommendations and restrictions.
"No law enforcement agency has any desire to make arrests for violations," multiple agencies have stated, reiterating that they will be educating, rather than enforcing.
Authorities are counting on citizens to self-regulate while encouraging others to do the same. Doing so will allow police to continue its focus on crime prevention and public safety.
The Chelan County Sheriff's Office also mentioned that rumors of individuals or businesses needing "passes" or "licenses" to conduct essential services are not true.
