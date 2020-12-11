Law enforcement is warning the public about COVID-19 vaccine scams.
The Yakima County Sheriff's Office said people are receiving calls from scammers who claim they have charged you for $250 for the vaccine. The scammers say to call them back to receive a refund.
The Yakima County Sheriff's Office said, "this is clearly a scam. Save your money, don't give it to scammers."
The Yakima County Sheriff's Office said they want to remind you that the FDA has yet to approve a vaccine as of December 11.
They also said, "do not respond to solicitations about vaccines. Once a vaccine is approved and available to the public, availability will be announced by federal and state government agencies."
