RATHDRUM, Idaho - An Idaho lawyer says he will be representing a Rathdrum woman after she was cited by police for holding a yard sale, allegedly violating the current stay-at-home order.
Edward Dindinger, an attorney in the Boise/Meridian area, says he will represent Christa Thompson pro bono.
"I am proud to announce that I will be representing Mrs. Christa Thompson with respect to the misdemeanor citation she was issued by the Rathdrum Police Department for an alleged violation of the "stay-at-home" order by holding a yard sale at her home," Dindinger said in a post.
Rathdrum Police say the homeowner had been operating a yard sale for the past week, which they stated wasn't an essential service and shouldn't be open for business during Gov. Little's order.
Officers returned to the home to give multiple warnings prior to returning a fourth time and issuing a uniform citation on April 17.
Didinger says RPD omitted some facts in their news release about the citation.
"These facts include that my client, a mother of six, was attempting to dispose of multiple storage units' worth of items from her late father-in-law's estate to save her family from being hit with thousands of dollars per month in storage fees, that she called RPD prior to holding the sale and was told it was allowed under the order, and that she complied with RPD officers' increasingly unreasonable demands prior to being charged with a crime which carries the threat of jail," Dindinger wrote.
Dindinger says he is hopeful the Kootenai County Prosecuting Attorney will dismiss this charges, and he will be donating his time on this case.
"It is the right thing to do for the taxpayers of his county, for a beleaguered and backlogged court system, and most importantly, for a peaceful woman trying her best to do right by her family," Dindinger wrote. "If not, we are prepared to mount a vigorous defense."
