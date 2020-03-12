SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - In a letter sent to Church members worldwide, the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints announced that that all public gatherings of Church members are being temporarily suspended worldwide until further notice including:
- Stake conferences, leadership conferences and other large gatherings
- All public worship services, including sacrament meetings
- Branch, ward and stake activities
According to leaders, the changes were made because of "changing conditions related to COVID-19 throughout the world."
In the letter Church leaders said, "We encourage members in their ministering efforts to care for one another. We should follow the Savior’s example to bless and lift others."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.