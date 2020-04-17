Leaders across Washington are grappling with the question - when should we begin to lift restrictions and open things back up.
At a news conference on Wednesday, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said that social distancing efforts in the state have been successful in “flattening the curve” of the coronavirus outbreak. If the trend continues, the state should be able to transition away from the broad restrictions that have been imposed since last month to more targeted efforts to protect vulnerable populations.
“This transition will not be a light switch on and off. It will be a dial,” Inslee said. “ We will dial it up and down as the data suggests. It will be a phased approach.”
Leaders in Spokane are anxious for workers to get back to work. At a news conference on Friday morning, Spokane Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said, "There are families out there, there are small businesses out there, that their livelihoods and the way they feed their families and keep the roof on their heads and everything else is impacted by every decision we make. Every single decision we make effects them.”
Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward is hoping to open at least parts of the economy very soon. First on the list could be easing restrictions on residential construction. Woodward said it the one area they've heard from the most in the community.
"Spokane joined with other mayors to push the Governor on residential construction," she said on a video call on Thursday. "I understand he's had several meetings. I think he needs to be convinced that the industry can adhere to social distancing measures and be safe. "
The stay-at-home order, which has already been extended once, is currently in place through May 4. Inslee has warned that it is possible the order may have to be extended once again.
Inslee said he understands the frustration of people wanting things to go back to normal, but he expressed concerns about backing off of social distancing too soon and seeing that curve bound back up.
“Usually when you let up on a pedal of a car you slow down. That’s not what happens in this case,” he said. “If you let off the pedal of social distancing, you go backwards and fatalities increase. We cannot accept that.”
Dr. Bob Lutz with the Spokane Regional Health District said much the same at his briefing on Friday morning, "As the community, as the state opens up, it’s turning the dial ever so slowly. But ever so slowly means also being able to turn it back because what we don’t want to happen is a resurgence. We do not want to be going backwards, we want to be going forward. And the concern all of us in the community have, those of us looking at the data, is that if we go too quickly, we will only be putting ourselves behind.
