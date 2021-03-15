Leavenworth Oktoberfest canceled for second year in a row

The 2021 Leavenworth Oktoberfest is canceled for the second year in a row.
Leavenworth Oktoberfest posting on their website that the cancelation is due to continuing statewide restrictions that impacts entertainment, dance floors, singing and more.
"By canceling this yearly event now, we can protect our patrons from losing their deposits for accommodations and travel expenses," Projekt Bayern Board President President Cary Sanger wrote.
Projekt Bayern Board President is a non-profit organization that organizes Oktoberfest.
Updates on Oktoberfest 2022 will be posted on their website.