LEAVENWORTH, Wash. - The lights of Leavenworth will be a bit different this year because of COVID-19.
The annual Christmas Lighting Festival has been postponed for 2020, however the more than half a million Christmas lights that transform the town will continue.
“To maximize the safety of both our residents and our visitors to Leavenworth, the Leavenworth Chamber Board of Directors are taking a series of carefully considered measures that will decrease density in the downtown core while still delivering the magical holiday experience that only Leavenworth can provide,” said Troy Campbell, executive director of the Leavenworth Chamber of Commerce.
The Board of Directors have cancelled the traditional weekend lighting ceremony on Saturdays and Sundays. Also on hold are other festival activities including strolling carolers, chestnut roasting, live entertainment at the gazebo, the traditional Gluhwein tent, and the yearly children’s Cookie Crawl.
Instead, the Village of Lights display will remain lit for the entire holiday season, beginning on Thanksgiving and continuing through Valentine’s Day.
The city will also have masks and sanitizing stations readily available throughout downtown Leavenworth.
You can read more about the changes here
