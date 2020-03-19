KHQ has broadcast news and information to the Inland Northwest for nearly 68 years. Our family-owned station considers this a privilege and a responsibility. Without panic or hype, we strive to keep you, the viewer, up-to-speed on the latest information. That commitment will not change. But behind-the-scenes, how we fulfill that commitment is changing by the hour.
You could play football in our parking garage right now. Technology affords the majority of our employees to work remotely (usually home). For those employees who remain in our building, we’ve created “clean” zones for sensitive areas, hired additional cleaning staff, embraced social distancing, allowed for flex and remote work to care for our children, and closed our lobby to visitors and guests. The safety and financial security of our employees is paramount. If we feel safe, we can report more effectively and support the community more efficiently.
Spokane is widely known for being a competitive news market. Every media outlet wants to break the news first. It serves you, the viewer, extraordinarily well. But this is an extraordinary time. Yesterday, the leaders of all television broadcast stations got on the phone to see how we could work together to keep the news and information flowing. There was no posturing, no animosity, just a spirit of cooperation should one or more of the local stations be quarantined. We have agreed on contingency plans and pledged to keep evolving those plans.
The coronavirus is changing how we live and work with breathtaking speed. But I don’t see fear, I see resolve. We will get through this together.
-Neal Boling
KHQ Station Manager
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.