LEWISTON, Idaho - Following an investigation by KHQ into the number of COVID-19 cases at the facility, the Life Care Center of Lewiston has issued a statement with the information.
According to the statement, there have been a total of 34 residents who have tested positive for the virus since it was first discovered in the facility on March 25. Of that total, 14 residents are now considered to be recovered, either through a new test or by CDC guidelines. There have been 29 residents who tested negative for the virus.
There have been 17 residents pass away since March 25, eight of which were confirmed COVID-19 patients, according to Life Care.
"Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of the residents who have passed away. Our facility is a family, and we're all working together to take care of our residents and each other. We remain committed to providing quality care as we fight COVID-19," the statement said in part.
There have also been 14 Life Care employees who have tested positive for the virus. Life Care noted that employees who test positive only return to work once CDC guidelines are met. Nine employees are currently reported to be out sick.
"Since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States, we have been following the latest guidelines from both state and federal authorities, including the CDC," the statement said. "We are also working closely with the Idaho Department of Health, the Agency for Health Care Administration and the local health department to ensure we are taking the appropriate steps."
The full statement can be read here:
