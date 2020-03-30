SPOKANE, Wash. - The 2020 Lilac City Brew Fest has officially been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lilac City Brew Fest was originally scheduled for Saturday, May 16, during the Lilac Festival on Wall Street, featuring several local breweries, food trucks and live music.
All ticket purchases will be refunded to the original card used for the purchase. Organizers say to allow up to 14 business days for the refund to process.
"The safety, health and well-being of guests, volunteers and participating breweries, cideries, musicians and food trucks is our top priority. Thank you all very much for your support and understanding," organizers said in a release.
