Lizzo buys lunch for ER staff at University of Washington Medical Center

On Monday, the staff at the University of Washington Medical Center's emergency room were treated to lunch by one of the biggest pop music singers.
The staff was treated to lunch by Lizzo.
The University of Washington shared the surprise on Twitter, thanking the pop singer.
We 💜💛 @lizzo!— University of Washington (@UW) March 30, 2020
Thanks for treating our hardworking @UWMedicine ER staff to lunch today! pic.twitter.com/4cor7Oayet
