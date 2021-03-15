Local artists performing alongside Pearl Jam and Foo Fighters in virtual benefit concert

Organization Keep Music Live Washington is working to band artists and the community together with a live concert event on Thursday. The concert is featuring some of Washington's most celebrated musicians, including Spokane locals.
Keep Music Live Washington announced a long list of artists joining the virtual concert lineup.
Some of the Spokane locals who will be playing include Allen Stone and Karli Ingersoll.
Allen Stone is a soul and R&B singer from Chewelah. In December 2019, Stone made his national TV debut on the Today Show. Following his performance on the Today Show, he was a musical guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
Karli Ingersoll is a Spokane musician and small business owner. Ingersoll is the co-owner of Lucky You Lounge and previously the co-owner of The Bartlett which closed its doors in November 2019.
Other artists performing include Pearl Jam, The Presidents of the United States of America, and Foo Fighters.
The virtual concert is a free event benefiting Keep Music Live's efforts to provide COVID-19 relief grants for small, independently-owned music venues.
You can register to watch the event here.