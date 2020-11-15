Local businesses are being asked to close their doors, as COVID-19 cases surge in Washington and across the U.S.
In Pullman, famous restaurant The Coug reached out to their customers on Twitter, saying that this would most likely be the last time their doors would be open this year. They offered various discounts for customers in their final days of indoor dining.
The next 3 days may be the last 3 you can visit The Coug in 2020.— The Coug (@TheCoug_) November 15, 2020
We are closing on Wednesday. TBD our next open date, but January 20th 2021 at the latest.
$8 pitchers Sunday 11/15
$7 pitchers Monday 11/16
$6 pitchers Tuesday 11/17
$6 Coug burger/fries Monday 11/16 https://t.co/EXcb4jXFI3
Zola in downtown Spokane said they will likely be closed through January. They announced more discounts on their products as well, with 50% off all food items and $2 draft beer as well. They said all proceeds will go to their employees, who will most likely be hit the hardest throughout these times.
In Spokane, Fast Eddie's Pub added to their sign outside their building saying "Party Until Wednesday"
