SPOKANE, Wash. - Gov. Jay Inslee's decision to close all schools across the state of Washington is leaving parents that can't afford to work from home in a bind with what to do with their kids.
Southeast Day Care Center said they are going to remain open, they told KHQ that it is important to them to remain open to be a helping hand for parents.
"Parents need to know that there is a place for their children so that they can carry on what they need to do," Shug Villella, director of Southeast Day Care Center, said.
Villella says they are carrying on as they normally would, they are washing the children's hands, cleaning the toys daily and wiping surfaces down with bleach.
