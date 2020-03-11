The following is a list of local events that have been cancelled or rescheduled due to concerns about COVID-19. If you have an event that has been impacted by the coronavirus, let us know HERE.
2020 Washington Middle School Basketball Championships - Originally Scheduled For: March 13-15 - Now Scheduled For: TBD
3rd Annual Active Living Expo - Originally Scheduled For: Saturday, April 18 - Now Scheduled For: Saturday, Oct. 3 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm at the Davenport Grand
NCAA Division I Basketball Tournament Games - Originally Scheduled For: March 19 & 21 - Now Scheduled For: March 19 & 21 but the games will not be open to the general public
Building Dreams - Bright Futures for Our Kids Fundraiser - Originally Scheduled For: March 21 - Now Scheduled For: September 19
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.