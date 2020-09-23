Now more than ever, some Spokane families are not sure where their next meal could be coming from.
That's where local non profits like the Inland Northwest Farmers Market Association, or INWFMA, come into help.
But, they may not be able to provide this service much longer if they don't have your help.INWFMA wrote a letter/petition to USDA asking them to continue to be their partner, if you would like to sign it and support them, click here.
Since May INWFMA, was partnered with USDA which help provide weekly food boxes to those who need it. On Thursday they found that the USDA would not be renewing their grant, leaving them without that funding.
INWFMA said that about 1,500 families in Spokane County have requested food box.
In the food boxes is produce, meat, and dairy all from local farmers.
Along with a recipe for what families can make from that food.
They have been successfully providing meals for four months, but is not sure how much longer they can do it without help.
They are needing to raise about 28,000 dollars to keep the program afloat.
Right now, they have raised two percent of their goal.
The program manager, Stephanie Watson, said that it is so important that they receive donations because people in our area need it.
"Now those families are left uncertain about where their food is going to come from, if they cant count on or program where are they going to go, thats the biggest thing," said Watson.
If you would like to help this program, you can donate here.
For more information on the program, see their Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.