SPOKANE, Wash. - Health care providers in Spokane are using revised criteria to make COVID-19 testing more available.
The Washington State Department of Health revised the guidelines based on increased availability of testing supplies and additional information about virus symptoms, according to the Spokane Regional Health District.
The revised criteria encourages testing of all patients who have symptoms consistent with the coronavirus, regardless of age or health status including:
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
Or at least two of the following symptoms:
- Fever
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
People who have been notified that they were in close contact with someone who is confirmed to have COVID-19 are also encouraged to get tested, regardless of whether they have symptoms or not.
People who meet the revised criteria should contact their regular health care provider to be evaluated and tested if needed. CHAS Health and the Community COVID-19 Screening Site at the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center will evaluate and test people who do not have a regular health care provider or insurance.
A complete list and map of coronavirus screening locations in Spokane County is available HERE.
