As COVID-19 continues to put a strain on the eastern Washington community, the Medical Reserve Corps of Eastern Washington needs volunteers.
According to Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich, the group is currently looking for volunteers with medical training or with a desire to help.
People in the reserve are not needed yet but Sheriff Knezovich said he wants to be prepared in case the COVID-19 situation gets worse.
"We want to prepare our community, and the doctors and the hospital's systems that are represented here are all in that same mind frame, we want to make sure that we have the assets," Sheriff Knezovich said. "We have the people that can keep you healthy when we need it the most."
They're looking for people who have medical training such as mental health professionals, chaplains, law enforcement, former combat medics, or anyone who can help with non-medical logistics like administrative support security or education.
You can apply to volunteer here.
