Due to the COVID 19 virus, all non-essential business are closed. However, instead of just closing down, Figpickels Toy Emporium in Coeur d'Alene came up with a virtual shopping experience.
First, you call and set up and appointment. They will give you a video call and will ask about your child's age, interests, budget, and walk you through the store virtually to find the perfect thing.
They zoom into the products that you are interested in, then once you are decided, you can pay over the phone and pick up curbside.
This idea came about during Christmas season, when their store is really busy. They had an older women call and ask for help finding things and they would send pictures and videos.
Since then, the store has started using FaceTime and the success has been huge.
"Hopefully others will take this model and it will help them stay afloat during this time too," said Devin Sommer, operations director at Figpickels Toy Emporium.
Sommer says that he hopes people remember one thing. "Now more than ever, its critically important to put your dollars locally and support smaller business. Especially the ones that do not have the opportunity to stay open."
