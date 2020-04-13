Local organization shares resources to stay happy and healthy during quarantine
April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and with higher stress in the home, and not being able to access your regular resources, Our Kids: Our Business shares what resources that can help you stay happy and healthy during quarantine.
 
A concern is those children and even adults that are in vulnerable situations could now be in worse situations because they don't have access to their resources such as teachers not being able to check in on them, friends, co-workers, therapists, etc.
 
KHQ asked Dena Chappell from Our Kids: Our Business, if she thinks that there will be a spike in child abuse cases during quarantine?  
 
She said, "that is a major concern for us, particularly with child abuse and domestic violence. So, we all need to be vigilant and check in with people often. This situation has put vulnerable people more at risk because they are isolated and cant access their resources as easily."
 
Chappell also wants to remind parents how important it is to take care of themselves during this time. Because she said, if you don't take care of yourself then you can't take care of your kids.
 
Although things may look a little different now, there are a lot of resources out there. Here is a list of some that Our Kids: Our Business recommends:
 
Our Kids: Our business Facebook page     https://www.facebook.com/OurKidsOurBusiness
 
Prevent Child Abuse America Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/preventchildabuseamerica/
 
Spokane Regional Health District  https://srhd.org/ 
 
Spokane Regional Domestic Violence Consortium   https://endtheviolencespokane.org/coalition.html
 
 
Spokane County Library District  https://www.scld.org/

Tags