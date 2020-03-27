If you're like me, the past couple of weeks have felt more like a couple of months. If it's felt like an never-ending merry-go-round for you, imagine how it's felt for our health care workers on the front lines.
The doctors, nurses and other medical professionals working in crowded hospitals, emergency rooms and the long lines at the screening facility at the Spokane County Fairgrounds have been working long, non-stop shifts screening potential coronavirus patients.
It's grueling work, but absolutely vital in the fight against the virus.
On Friday, the healthcare industry got a little "Thank you" from another industry affected by this outbreak: Restaurants.
Representing multiple restaurants, including Brick West Brewing and Remedy, Matt Goodwin and his team dropped off 50 much-appreciated meals to the medical workers at the Fairgrounds on Friday, from a distance, of course.
We were there when a couple of healthcare workers from inside the screening facility came out, grabbed some food, expressed their gratitude and then took it back inside the fairgrounds to some hungry and hardworking medical professionals.
After that, Goodwin and his team delivered another 50 meals to those working in the ER at Sacred Heart.
And none of it was possible without the support shown by Spokane.
"People I've never met before have been calling me, asking how they can support and how they can help," Goodwin said. "The response has been tremendous and Spokane's really getting behind this for us."
Matt's groups started a GoFundMe page designed to use donations from the community to buy food, pay his employees and keep his doors open. In turn, his employees prepare meals that are then donated to the heroes in our community working on the front lines to stop the outbreak.
"Help a Restaurant, Help a Hero" began earlier this week with a goal of raising $10,000 to provide 100 meals a day for heroes, for 10 days. Give the response, Goodwin is considering extending that goal to $15,000 and maybe more if this continues.
The money raised so far is no surprise give the community Goodwin lives in.
"Man, one thing I really love about the Spokane community is how much they get behind an event and support the community," Goodwin said. "Whether it's a positive event like Bloomsday or Hoopfest or a crisis like this, the community outreach is overwhelming."
If you'd like to learn more about "Help a restaurant, Help a Hero" CLICK HERE.
