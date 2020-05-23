SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Young Professionals Network is teaming up with five local restaurants for a special project to benefit the American Childhood Cancer Organization of the Inland Northwest.
All participants have to do is purchase gift cards at one of the restaurants and tell them it's for ACCOIN. The restaurants are:
- The Backyard Public House
- 24 Taps Burgers and Brews
- Remedy Kitchen and Tavern
- Barnwood Social Kitchen and Tavern
- Fro-Yo Earth
The money will be donated to kids fighting cancer, their families and the first responders who care for them.
"This is really a treat for somebody that fights on a daily basis. They might not have the financial means to go out to one of these restaurants. They might not have the immunity or the strength to go out to one of these restaurants, so it's a good thing," Bree Campana, Director of Community Relations, said.
Campana said they've raise $3,000 so far and they hope to raise $5,000 in total. But they need to close that gap by Sunday, so if you'd like to help, you can check out those restaurants.
