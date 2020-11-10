While only seeing grandma and grandpa through a computer screen for Thanksgiving may seem disappointing, COVID-19 restrictions could be having a much bigger impact for people who have nowhere to go, or for those who rely on local businesses for the holiday.
The biggest Thanksgiving questions are usually what side dish do we bring, or whose turn is it to host?
This year however, the biggest question is how will we remain socially distant?
Local businesses and shelters say they are still welcoming guests to take part in the holiday celebration, just in a different way.
“Most of our dinners are probably going to be to-go or curbside delivery, we have to plate everything, we can’t have it like last year where we had a buffet. This year we can’t do that” said Carol Bennett, owner of the Green City Saloon in the Spokane Valley.
The Union Gospel Mission will also be keeping their doors open this Thanksgiving, but the director of ministries, Joel Brown, says they are encouraging everyone who comes to take the necessary precautions.
“Now that it’s cold out we don’t want to be in a situation where we are kicking people out for not wearing a mask, so having conversations with clients, really encouraging them to wear masks to protect themselves and others” Brown said.
Adapting has been 2020’s main course, but business owners want you to know, while this year may look out of the norm, it will still be Thanksgiving.
“We are going to try and make it feel like Thanksgiving, it’s definitely different, we are not just going to open our doors and have dinner like we did last year. It’s a little more structured but I hope it still feels like Thanksgiving,” restaurant owner Carol Bennett added.
If you do get together for Thanksgiving, health officials say keep it to groups of five, stay outside, stay six feet apart, and keep a mask on.
