SPOKANE, Wash. - Patty Luse and Jeanne Moore boarded Holland America's Zaandam cruise ship more than three weeks ago.
Everything started as smooth sailing for the two sisters when the ship left its port in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 7.
"When we got on the ship, there was only one reported case of coronavirus in all of South America. So we thought it would be safe to come down here," Moore said.
However, that sense of safety was soon gone.
Four people have now died on the Zaandam. At least two of those deaths are related to the coronavirus. Nine others have tested positive for the virus and 179 others are experiencing flu-like symptoms.
Now, the ship can't find a port willing to accept them and for two weeks, they've been bouncing from country to country. So far, they've been rejected by Chile, Peru and Argentina.
They were supposed to get off the ship in Chile on March 21, but the country closed its borders and shutdown. So did the Zaadam.
"That means we have not left our room except to transfer from the Zaandam to the Rotterdam," Moore said.
The Rotterdam, which is the sister ship of the Zaandam, was sent to pick up passengers who didn't have symptoms like Moore and Luse, who are both in their 70s.
"We are still concerned now because it is so unknown about how it's transmitted and what's going to happen when we do get off the ship. What can we touch and what can't we touch? And we have masks that we wear too," Moore said.
They now have only their tight quarters and food left outside their rooms. The only information comes from a once-a-day update from the captain.
Last they heard, the plan was to head to Fort Lauderdale. Both sisters are hoping that Florida's governor will allow them to disembark.
"I don't think Florida wants to have anything to do with them. They want to take us from the ship to some kind of transport and get us out of Florida. So right now, they're still working out details. We are hoping with everyone working toward this, we can get off the ship because I don't know where we are going to go," Luse said.
