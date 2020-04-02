SPOKANE, Wash. - As online orders and deliveries continue to soar during the COVID-19 outbreak, A UPS driver in Spokane is saying his company's precautions may not keep them or their customers safe.
As millions of Americans continue to hunker down during the coronavirus pandemic, delivery drivers have been deemed essential employees and are continuing to risk their health.
KHQ's Peter Maxwell spoke over the phone with one UPS driver on the condition of anonymity, because he's afraid of losing his job. The driver, who we'll call John Doe, said he's been driving for UPS for more than 25 years.
"We are dealing with the public out there. We don't know who is sick and who's home isolating or because they have to do it. We don't know who's got it and who doesn't," he said. "So we are out there. I have had members text me in the last week, especially in the last couple of days [saying] they don't want to be there. They're afraid. They're afraid, not just for themselves, but for their families too."
John Doe said drivers are being told not to share their handheld devices with customers and their morning meetings have been canceled to abide by social distancing guidelines.
He said that extra measures should be taken, like drivers getting temperature checks before the start of their shifts. But that may not be enough.
John Doe said he makes 100+ stops every day with no protective gear and if he or another driver is sick, there's hundreds of opportunities to spread the virus.
John Doe said he'd like to see drivers more protected because they can't just wash their hands after every drop off.
"I think they can do a lot more. Yes, I think a lot more can be done: gloves, hand sanitizer, masks, if we can get them. But gloves and hand sanitizer for sure and then also the main thing is sanitizing the trucks..." He said.
KHQ's Peter Maxwell reached out to UPS and they provided the following statement:
The safety and health of our employees is extremely important as we care about each other, our families and the communities where we live and work.
Communication: We continue to communicate often and regularly with our employees about the recommended behaviors to manage health risks.
Hygiene protocols and social distancing:
- We are continuously sharing the hygiene protocols suggested by the CDC and WHO with all employees.
- The company has modified and will continue to modify our normal operating procedures to maintain social distance protocols. For example, we have added space between work stations inside our facilities and suspended requiring a customer to sign for "signature required" packages when delivered.
- We are also modifying other protocols involving site access, gatherings of employees, and public interaction at service counters.
Signs of illness:
- If any employee experiences symptoms such as fever or respiratory infection, they are required to seek medical treatment. We do not want them to come to work if they are sick.
- UPS will provide up to 10 days of compensation for any employee who is diagnosed with the virus, or who is required to quarantine, or if a household member is diagnosed with the virus and the employee is required to quarantine.
Cleaning and disinfecting our facilities and equipment:
- We have substantially increased cleaning and disinfecting surfaces throughout our facilities.
- Our vehicles and equipment are cleaned and disinfected daily with an emphasis on the interiors, and frequent exterior touch points.
PPE materials: We have distributed protective equipment to employees, and we are regularly replenishing supplies at our facilities.
- This includes antibacterial soap, hand sanitizer, and wipes: We are in the process of distributing an additional 250,000 bottles of hand sanitizer and will have all of those available within days for employees. Disinfecting wipes are extremely limited in the supply chain, but we have other bleach disinfecting solutions being put in place.
- Masks: We are following the CDC's recommendations to maintain the available supply of masks for healthcare workers and those who are caring for people who are sick. Accordingly, we are making masks and gloves available to our drivers who make deliveries to healthcare and assisted living facilities. We have distributed 17,000 masks to all of our facilities in the U.S., with another 17,000 on the way.
