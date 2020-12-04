I wish I could tell you the exact date a COVID-19 vaccine will be available, but unfortunately, right now, it's simply unknown.
However, that doesn't mean we're not inching closer to that day.
So where is the vaccine right now? In approval limbo. Well, in approval limbo and the United Kingdom as the U.K. became the first country to authorize Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.
How did England get a head start?
According to CNBC, Pfizer began submitting their data on the vaccine on a "rolling basis", essentially meaning regulators were viewing real-time data as the company was researching, which made the approval process faster.
Things work a little differently in the United States.
Pfizer submitted its data to the FDA on November 20 and the agency is still going through an immense amount of information to determine its approval. Moderna has also submitted a vaccine for emergency use. Again, neither vaccine has been approved yet.
The FDA has hinted it will authorize a vaccine that is safe and at least 50 percent effective. For reference, the flu vaccine generally reduces a person's risk of getting the flu by 40 to 60 percent, according to the CDC.
With confidence high that Pfizer's COVID vaccine will be approved for emergency use, the big question is "When will we see it here?"
The answer depends on who you are.
The Washington Department of Health has come up with a phased approach in releasing the vaccine. Washington is expected to get around 62,400 initial doses once it is approved. Idaho also has a phased approach in place and they expect to receive around 51,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine by mid-to-late December.
Hospital organizations I spoke with on Friday, like Providence and CHAS are following the state's rollout plan and said priorities would be given to higher risk groups like health care workers on the front lines.
The other variable in all of this is it's unknown how much of the Washington State allotment local medical facilities will receive once a vaccine is authorized for emergency use.
That's for the initial dose and surplus is not expected. However, if approved, the Washington State Department of Health said another 200,000 doses could arrive by the end of December and regular weekly shipments should begin in January, which means you could be getting vaccinated by January.
"We will have to complete the enrollment process first, then place an order," CHAS Chief Administrative Officer Kelley Charvet said via email on Friday. "Even when we get access to some vaccine, we will be following the phased approach outlined by the Department of Health such that higher risk groups will receive it first. At this time, we anticipate possibly being able to start vaccinating the first wave of patients in January."
Some things to keep in mind for when a vaccine does eventually get here from the Washington State Department of Health:
How Much Will It Cost To Get Vaccinated?
The federal government will cover the cost of the COVID-19 vaccine. Health care providers may charge you an office visit fee, or a fee to give the vaccine. Health insurance most likely will cover these fees.
We're working with other state agencies to address cost barriers for people who don’t have health insurance.
If I Get The Vaccine Do I Still Need To Take Other Precautions?
Yes, even if you get vaccinated, we recommend you continue with the other prevention measures you've been doing, such as washing your hands, wearing a mask, staying six feet apart, and limiting gatherings.
We also want to remind you that even though we don’t yet have a COVID-19 vaccine, we do have one for the flu. Please get your flu vaccine.
Will People Who Have Already Had COVID Still Need To Get The Vaccine?
We do not yet know whether the vaccine will be recommended for people who have had COVID-19
More FAQ's from the Washington State Department of Health HERE.
So that's a lot of information to essentially say, it's not yet known when the vaccine will be available in the Spokane area, but the take away is with the state's rollout plan, hospitals in our area are ready for it and once it's approved it won't be long until you can get it.
