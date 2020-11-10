SOAP LAKE, Wash. – Grant County is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak at long-term care facility McKay Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Soap Lake with over 30 cases reported in residents and staff.
According to the Grant County Health District, all residents with COVID-19 have been moved out of the facility. One resident died due to COVID-19 complications.
The McKay Center had remained COVID-19 free since the on-set of the pandemic.
Further precautions are being taken to reduce the spread of the virus to additional residents or staff.
A COVID-19 strike team from the Washington State Department of Health is currently on scene to make additional protocol recommendations.
