COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - The question on many parents' minds is 'Will my kids be going back to school this fall or will I have to be a home teacher again?'
Coeur d'Alene School District has been working tirelessly on a plan for next fall to make sure the safest plan is in place.
"This is a busy time for all of us, we have been putting in a lot of hours working on this," Scott Maben with Coeur d'Alene Schools said.
Right now, there isn't anything set in stone. Currently, they are asking for public input, they sent out a survey to parents and faculty to see what they would like next year to look like.
The District said they have also been seeking guidance from Panhandle Health, other school districts and the Idaho State Board of Education.
Right now, they are drafting a plan on what school will look like, safety precautions, options for online learning, how to react if a student tests positive for COVID 19 and so much more.
CDA Schools said one of the big things that they have been monitoring when thinking of decisions for next fall is community spread.
"Where we are at today, may not be where we are at on September 8th, or in October or November, but our work is not preparing for where we think we will be, our work is preparing ourselves for any scenario in which we find ourselves," said Maben.
They will be presenting this plan on August 3rd at a school board meeting and then will vote on it on August 24th.
