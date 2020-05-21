With the pandemic, unemployment has reached historic levels and businesses have had to furlough or lay off employees at unprecedented rates to survive the shutdown.
So you might think that job hunting right now would be a futile effort, but that's not necessarily true.
"There's this misconception that it's not a good time to look for work," WorkSource Spokane's Mandy Adamson said on Thursday. "We've actually found it's a great time to look for work because there are so many people that want to be working and at the same time there are quite a few employers who need employees."
Working with both employers and job hunters alike, Adamson and WorkSource Spokane saw a need in the community to fill open positions.
A typical job fair would see applicants and employers all congregate in one place to not only meet the needs of one another, but really just to meet each other.
But how do you hold a job fair in the age of social distancing?
Virtually.
KHQ and WorkSource Spokane joined together on Thursday to give those looking for employees and those looking for employers a place to meet online and when the fair opened up at 10:00 am, there were hundreds of people in the virtual lobby waiting to meet potential employers.
Last week, Washington's unemployment claims increased almost 28 percent, according to the Employment Security Department. That's an astounding number, but ESD says the increase is likely due to the significant jump in fraudulent claims. In fact, ESD is estimating they lost hundreds of millions of dollars to scam claims.
But while fraud claims may be way up, so are the real ones. Nearly 2 million unemployment claims have been filed and nearly $4 billion has been paid out since the pandemic began.
Adamson, however, has seen first-hand that there are plenty of people who want to work, and with a rapidly changing job market, now might be the time to be out there pounding the pavement, or in the case of a virtual job fair, your keyboard.
"As odd as it might sound, to me this is one of the most exciting times to look for work because of the way business have had to adapt," Adamson added. "The new teleworking options, the remote options, and just kinda the changes were seeing out there right now, there are so many more opportunities out there right now and I'd just love to see people taking advantage of that."
At least 370 applicants did take advantage of the job fair on Thursday, and while it's unknown how many people were hired or moved on to another step in the process, Adamson says the fair was a success and that even after all of this pandemic mess has passed, WorkSource might consider hosting both online and in-person job fairs in the future to accommodate everyone.
If you missed Thursday's job fair, Mandy says there are still plenty of places who need employees, so if you're interested, give WorkSource a call at 509.532.3120 or check out their website HERE.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.