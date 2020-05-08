At the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, businesses across our community were shut down and thousands of people lost their jobs. However, there are signs that thinks may be turning around.
"Oh, I think there are way more jobs. said April Howard, owner of North Idaho Events. "To find vendors, I always go to Craigslist, Linkedin and Indeed, and there is page after page of jobs available, which is wonderful news for North Idaho,"
Howard is organizing the North Idaho Job Fair and says the jobs are there, she just hopes the people will be too.
The North Idaho Job Fair will include restaurants, health care, caregivers, customer service, trucking companies, military and local colleges, all looking for future employees.
The job fair is just in time too, because the number of unemployment claims have increased in Kootenai County. On March 14, 68 claims were filed. That jumped to 941 the next week, then on March 28 and April 4, more than 2,000 claims were filed.
As Idaho begins the process of reopening, the numbers of unemployment claims are dropping, but are still around 300 claims each week.
Howard said that she would have liked to have had the job fair sooner, but she wanted it be open for as many people as would like to come. She also considered a virtual one, but said there is a lot of value to meeting face to face.
"I think people need to be in the same room to really grasp who they are as an individual, their character, their personality, instead of doctoring up with technology," Howard said.
The North Idaho Job Fair will be held on June 25 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lake City Center. Vendors and job seekers are encouraged to wear masks and gloves.
More information about the event can be found on their facebook page.
