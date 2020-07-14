SPOKANE, Wash. - Lost Boys' Garage, a bar & grill in North Spokane, has temporarily closed after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.
Lost Boys said in a post that it learned of its team members' results Tuesday. As a result, the business will close for a week through July 21 for testing and cleaning/sanitation measures.
"We hope we are being overly cautious, but it is better to be safe than sorry," Lost Boys wrote in the post.
The bar & grill says the team member worked the following shifts before being exposed to the virus:
- Wednesday, July 8 from 5-10 p.m.
- Thursday, July 9 from 5-10 p.m.
Lost Boys says anyone who was at their establishment during those time periods are welcome to contact them regarding possible exposure or requesting further information at lostboysgarage@outlook.com.
The business is located at 6325 N. Wall St. (99208).
"We as a staff have worked very hard since the beginning of this pandemic to make sure we are following or exceeding all safety protocols set forth by the State of Washington Department of Health," the post continued. "Our servers and kitchen staff are required to wear masks 100% of the time , tables/chairs are cleaned and disinfected after every seating and all hard surfaces with customer/employee contact are disinfected. The health and safety our staff and customers is our number one priority."
