Louisiana school in session for 3 days, employee tests positive for COVID-19

A Livingston Parish, Louisiana junior high school has been in session for three days and already an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
The employee works at Corbin Junior High with special needs students, as many as 10 people were exposed.
Livingston schools currently has 17 employees on COVID leave system-wide with seven of those employees testing positive.
Out of the 26,000 students in the district, there are 141 students who are in quarantine due to close contact.
The superintendent of Livingston Parish Public Schools, Joe Murphy, said from day one, they expected cases of the coronavirus in the schools.
Murphy said in spite of the confirmed cases, he's confident the district is doing all it can to ensure everyone is safe.
