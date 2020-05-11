SPOKANE, Wash - People who reported who reported stay-at-home violators in Washington State said they’ve received threats after far-right groups posted their personal information on Facebook.
KHQ talked with some people in Spokane who received threats. Both wanted to stay anonymous.
The first person we talked with received an email with threatening language. They described the threat of as full foul language complaining against people who had registered complaints on the Washington Department of Health web page.
"I was angry that there are bullies and cowards that feel the need to pressure you on something like this. I felt disappointed in the lack of education that people don't understand the necessity of what is happening. And I felt disappointed that our society has fallen apart to the point, where we can't get behind a big cultural movement to fix a really serious danger and threat. So, I was mostly sad and little bit angry." they said.
A second person we talked to only found out that the complaint was made public until KHQ contacted them. "I think it's really unfortunate that information I thought would be kept private and confidential is open to everybody, essentially. I would have not given my name and contact information had I known it was not going to be kept private. I wouldn't have done it." they said.
They also told us they didn't realize that including personal information on the form was optional.
I didn't realize until after I had filled out the thing and until I had watched your newscast, I didn't see that it was optional. It didn't say optional. I thought it was a required field, otherwise I wouldn't have put it down, so it couldn't be public."
KHQ reached out to Attorney Bob Ferguson about this. He gave us a statement, saying, “It’s deeply troubling that Washingtonians who are trying to keep their communities safe and healthy are being harassed. This should stop immediately. Anyone who received threats should consider contacting their local law enforcement.”
KHQ has also learned that the FBI has reached out to one of our sources who received threats and is currently investigating.
