SPOKANE, Wash. - As Spokane County reported another 41 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz says 21 have been reported from a single establishment.
In a Thursday remote meeting of the Spokane Regional Health District's Board of Health, Lutz said the restaurant/tavern had reported the 21 cases over the course of two weekends and it's likely that there will be more.
"This was a [restaurant] where physical distancing was obviously not being followed, where masking was not present based on case interviews," Lutz said.
He did not name the establishment specifically but Lutz expressed his concern for a growing trend of behavioral causes for virus spread, especially among young people. Whereas, virus spread in the 20-29 age range used to be more related to workplace spread.
On Thursday, SRHD also reported that there had been another 41 new cases of COVID-19 reported, bringing the cumulative total up to 1,122. Of that total, Lutz said 58% have been reported after memorial day and 27% of hospitalizations have been reported in the last four weeks.
