SPOKANE, Wash. - A man was arrested after intentionally coughing on Spokane Police Officers while they were trying to arrest his sister.
According to the Spokane Police Department, officers received a tip on Thursday, April 8 that 22-year-old Shayden Marci, who had an active warrant, was at a residence in the 4200 block of S Scott.
Officers arrived and found Shayden hiding in a bedroom closet. As they started to take her into custody, she screamed for her brother, Tanner Marci.
According to police, Tanner came downstairs toward the two officers and forcibly, intentionally coughed in each officer's face. Tanner attempted to do so again after officers arrested him and were escorting him to a patrol car.
Tanner was booked on two counts of third-degree assault on law enforcement. Shayden was booked on her misdemeanor warrant and as a fugitive for an assault warrant out of Idaho.
"The current health crisis we all face as a community due to COVID-19 is something the Spokane Police take very seriously. By staying home, only going out for essential needs and business and using social distancing, we can all flatten the curve," police said in a press release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.