Man arrested for allegedly killing Nashville ICU nurse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A tip pointed police to a man they said is involved in the murder of a nurse on a Tennessee highway.
Nashville Police arresting 21-year-old Devonte Lewis hill Friday morning.
That tipster also told investigators where to find the gun used to kill 26-year-old Caitlyn Kaufman.
She was shot on a highway on December 3, driving to work at a Nashville hospital.
Police said her SUV was shot at least six times.
Investigators are not releasing a motive. Hill is charged with criminal homicide.
