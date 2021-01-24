Man injured in drunk driving accident depends on gyms opening

After gyms were forced to close due to state restrictions, a local man says he is suffering from mobility loss after losing his place to strengthen his body after being hit by a drunk driver.
The shut downs have impacted so many people, but there's one man in north Spokane who has a large goal to reach, and he can't reach it with the gyms having been closed.
Now, there is renewed hope as the begin to open under state guidelines.
"2,51,136"
That's the number of steps Barry Lehinger has taken with his right foot after being hit by a drunk driver 16 years ago, leaving him with a traumatic brain injury.
His long time friend and caregiver, Wendy, says his health depends on his gym activity.
"It just provides him something to do during the day, helps him being around people, interacting with different people, it gives him so much for his life," caregiver, Wendy Darnold said.
Barry has a big goal for 2021-leave his walker behind him to move forward on his own two feet.
Having to stay home, has been a large set back.
"Not being able to get out and do it- I'm not as good at it when I don't do it as often-if I wanted I could go sit in the wheel chair and walk up and down the hallway but it kind of gets redundant to just do it at home," Lehinger said.
Barry says what he gains in the gym ss what will ultimately lead to walking without his walker.
"Fitness, tone, strength," added Barry.
Barry looks forward to returning to Muv Fitness in the Spokane Valley with his trainer Jerry in the near future.
