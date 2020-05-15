Late last month, we told you about a local man, Dennis Shular, who had been trying for more than a month to file for unemployment. His plight is a common one as unemployment numbers in Washington hit historic highs and the Employment Security Department is overwhelmed with claims.
The situation for Shular was obviously taking its toll when we talked with him on April 30, 2020.
"It's not looking good," Shular said visibly emotional. "It's starting to wear on me, I don't want to use the word 'depressed' but yes, it's starting to wear on me."
Shular spent a good chunk of his day trying to reach the ESD to collect the unemployment he was due so that he could pay bills and provide for his family.
He was getting nowhere.
However, he's received some good news since we last chatted.
"You look to be in much better spirits than when I talked to you last time," I told Shular as we spoke Friday via video chat.
"Oh thanks! It shows, huh?" Shular replied with a big grin.
And it did show.
Dennis finally got his unemployment. All of it. Once he was finally able to get in touch with ESD, they were able to resolve his claim within minutes and a few days later he had his money, even the past due funds he was owed.
It has made a world of difference.
"I Just feel like the Gods smiled down on my that day," Shular said. "I'm not worrying about finances as much and we're caught up on bills."
"I'm down to one Corona a day now," he jokingly added.
A lot of people are still in Dennis' boat and unfortunately he didn't have a magic bullet solution to pass along to anyone experiencing the same frustrations he did.
"Just be patient," he said.
Be careful, too.
ESD shut down earlier this week to investigate a major increase in fraud claims.
The Employment Security Department Commissioner says there haven't been any data breaches, but stolen personal information is being used to file for benefits.
So what do you do if you think you've been a victim of a fraudulent claim?
ESD wants you to file a fraud claim on their website. You can call 1-800-246-9763, however, the due to a high volume of calls, ESD recommends you submit the claim by email or this online form.
Additional Information and steps you can take if you believe you are a victim of fraud:
- Go to the FTC identity theft website: www.identitytheft.gov for great resources on reporting
- Request your free credit reports via www.annualcreditreport.com and review them for other fraudulent activities
- Go to atg.wa.gov/recovering-identity-theft-or-fraud for additional tips from the Washington State Attorney General
