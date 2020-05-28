SPOKANE, Wash - Mordecai Cochrane has agreed to self-isolate until Friday, May 29th, according to Spokane Regional Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz.
"He now understands the gravity of his unwillingness to self-isolate and he was willing to do so going forward." said Lutz.
KHQ checked with Spokane Police and learned that Cochrane is not currently in police custody.
Cochrane talked with KHQ's Kevin Kim on Thursday. He expressed regret for not self-isolating sooner. Cochrane says if he would have stayed home he would have avoided a second DUI in five days.
"The second time was just a mistake of leaving my house. I shouldn't have.' Cochrane said.
